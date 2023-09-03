Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 477.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Vanguard by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVD stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.13 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.36). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,886 shares in the company, valued at $698,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk purchased 15,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,856.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

