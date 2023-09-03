Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,576 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 957.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $823.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.57. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $42.42.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

