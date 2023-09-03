Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,712 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $185,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.