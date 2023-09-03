Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,622 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 24,622 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $242.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.74.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total transaction of $479,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,937.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,090 shares of company stock valued at $49,995,952. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

