Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,757 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period.

Shares of VREX opened at $19.94 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VREX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

