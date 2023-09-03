Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,560 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $325,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.7 %

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.