Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,609 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,737 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 828,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.73. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.28%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

