Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,954 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 502,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RPC by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RPC by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 449,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,168,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 866,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after acquiring an additional 708,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Citigroup cut shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $8.29 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.79.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). RPC had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $415.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

