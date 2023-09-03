Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

