Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

