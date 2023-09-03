Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 25,934 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.61 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.57%.

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

