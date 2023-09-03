Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,425 iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,983,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $157.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.35. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $123.39 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

