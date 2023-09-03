Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $436,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $74.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.03. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.28 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

