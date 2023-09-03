Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $474,000 in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.30 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 14.42 and a 12 month high of 17.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

