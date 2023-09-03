Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $487,000 in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1,351.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NJR

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.