Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $497,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 5,360.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 13.7% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,805 shares of company stock worth $16,242,668 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Up 0.6 %

AI opened at $31.22 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.42.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

