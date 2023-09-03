Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $499,000 in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 120,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 47.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 470,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,532 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,113,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 20.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 13.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 249,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Codexis Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.74. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codexis

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.