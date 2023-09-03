Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $501,000 in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of DWAS stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $713.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $65.79 and a twelve month high of $83.27.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
