Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $504,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

