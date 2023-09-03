Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $513,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,761,649,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

