Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOF. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FOF opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

