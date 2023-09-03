Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.93%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

