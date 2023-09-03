Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,114,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,371,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.42 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

