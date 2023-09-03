Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,958,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 46.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Argus lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE NFG opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

