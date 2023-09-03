Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 549.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $62.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

