Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,314,000 after buying an additional 251,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after buying an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Baidu by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Baidu by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,826,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,902,000 after acquiring an additional 390,248 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU opened at $146.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

