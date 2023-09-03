Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in State Street by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in State Street by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 224,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in State Street by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 691,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in State Street by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at State Street
In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
State Street Price Performance
Shares of STT opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
State Street Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
See Also
