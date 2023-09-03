Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,401 Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $282,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

