Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $517,000 Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 16,266.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,977,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after buying an additional 469,339 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,861,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $72.51 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25.
Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).
