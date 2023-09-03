Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 96,818 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,167.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 249,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 238,810 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

