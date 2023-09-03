Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 282,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

HQH opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

(Free Report)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.