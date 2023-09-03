Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,452 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.3 %

TOL stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,446.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,041.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,134,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,446.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,469,368 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

