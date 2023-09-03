Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,898.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $209,638.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,606.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

