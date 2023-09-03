RB Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 28,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 237,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 752,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,454 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 42.1% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 263,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.1% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

