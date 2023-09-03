Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 412,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 168,383 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.42 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $220.51 million, a PE ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

