Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,469 CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CTS by 26.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.72. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $49.59.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTS

CTS Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.