Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 106,324 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,324 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.56.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

