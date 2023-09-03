Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in SEA by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SEA stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

