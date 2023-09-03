Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,590 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $7,562,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 513.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 662,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 554,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

SBSW opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

