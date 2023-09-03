SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 666.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

SPNT opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $767.90 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.52%.

In related news, Director Wei Han Tan purchased 17,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $152,121.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

