Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,107,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,683,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,274 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,455,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 163,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,855,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 127,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut their price objective on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

NYSE:SCS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

