Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $463.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $463.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

