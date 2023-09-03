Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of EFSC opened at $39.86 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. The business had revenue of $202.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.24 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

