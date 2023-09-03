Swiss National Bank Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,306.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.27 million. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

