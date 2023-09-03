Swiss National Bank Sells 22,900 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.