Swiss National Bank Sells 23,900 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Everi worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Everi by 1,241.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 7,296.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Everi by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.28. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.65 million. Everi had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

