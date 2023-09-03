Swiss National Bank Sells 46,600 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,878,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 228,811 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BCRX stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

