Swiss National Bank Sells 9,942 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Perion Network worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amundi bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Perion Network by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Perion Network Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

