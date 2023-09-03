TD Cowen Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $58.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DELL. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $68.19 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $70.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

