The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1,265.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Lovesac Trading Up 11.0 %

Lovesac stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

